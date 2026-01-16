A 30-year-old father, Samuel Alozie, known as Promise Samuel on TikTok, has accused a primary healthcare centre in Lagos State of causing the deaths of his nine-month-old twin boys after receiving immunisation. According to a viral video on social media, Alozie claimed that his children, Testimony a...

A 30-year-old father, Samuel Alozie, known as Promise Samuel on TikTok, has accused a primary healthcare centre in Lagos State of causing the deaths of his nine-month-old twin boys after receiving immunisation.

According to a viral video on social media, Alozie claimed that his children, Testimony and Timothy, were administered fake, expired, or inappropriate drugs, appealing to human rights lawyers for help.

Alozie shared that he took the boys for routine immunisation on the morning of December 24, 2025.

According to the father, the twins became extremely weak immediately after the injections and were unable to eat or play.

Despite administering paracetamol as advised by the nurse and bathing them to calm a rising temperature, the twins reportedly died on the morning of Christmas Day, December 25.

He said, “It happened that the immunisation was conducted on the 24th of December, in the morning. And on the morning of 25th December, they died. On that 24th, after the injection, they were very weak, and I gave them paracetamol because the nurse said that if the temperature continued, I should give them paracetamol.

“I, and my wife, after we left the health centre, went home and gave the two of them paracetamol, which didn’t solve anything. We even bathed them. My wife bathed them in cold water. They died on the 25th. The two of them died at the same time. And the worst part of it is that the drug weakened two of them to the extent they couldn’t talk, they couldn’t eat, they couldn’t play as usual, like they couldn’t disturb as they used to do.”

He said, “My twins, my nine-month-old children, they have killed them. You can’t tell me that my children, who were not sick, who were strong and sound… they are dead.”

The father also alleged the nurse gave the children oral medication without consent, claiming it was “to help” them, and dismissed explanations given by the medical facility blaming food bacteria for the kids’ death.

He said, “The nurse is talking about bacteria, food bacteria. She said that it is food bacteria that killed my children. How can food bacteria kill a child? Food that I’ve been giving them from one month to nine months, the food didn’t kill them. How is it possible?”

Alozie claimed that an autopsy had been conducted but expressed reservations about the possible outcome of the findings, stressing that the result might be influenced because the facility is state-owned.

Alozie pleaded to the public, seeking legal support, he said, “Please, if you’re a lawyer, a human rights lawyer, please help me. I don’t have a lawyer, and you know, government issue. If you don’t have anybody, you will not get a better result,” he cried out, citing a lack of financial resources to fight the case alone.

“Although the autopsy has been conducted already, I’m scared. The reason I’m scared is that I don’t know if this government will give me the actual justice because, you know, this is government-to-government. The primary health centre is for the government, and the people who are even running the case for me are government people.

“If I don’t have finance, I have people,” he added. “People should help me. I need justice for these children. I have buried them, but I know that their spirit is still not at peace, because they died untimely deaths.”

The Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Primary Health Care Board have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident or the specific findings of the autopsy.