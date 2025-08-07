A 37-year-old woman, Kofoworola Akanji, was on Wednesday granted bail following her arraignment before a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lagos Island, for allegedly publishing false and defamatory content against Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin, using her Facebook account....

She was charged before Magistrate Wahab Balogun by operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos.

She is facing three counts bordering on conspiracy, publication of fake news, and defamation, preferred against her by the police.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Haruna Ibrahim, said the defendant and several other unnamed bloggers committed the offences between 2023 and 2025 in Lagos.

He told the court that the defendant and others at large, between 2023 and 2025, unlawfully published false statements and rumours about the actress on Facebook, knowing that such statements were false.

The prosecutor also told the court that the defendant used her Facebook page to publicly display images of the actress in a manner likely to provoke public disaffection.

She was accused of disseminating obscene and corrupting content to attract social media engagement and monetary gain.

Mr Ibrahim stated that the alleged offences contravene Sections 39, 57, and 150 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and are punishable under the same law.

However, she pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following her plea, the prosecutor requested that she be remanded pending the determination of the case.

But her counsel made an oral bail application, arguing that the alleged offences are bailable under the law.

After considering the submissions, Magistrate Balogun granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum, and imposed additional bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned to August 21, 2025 for trial