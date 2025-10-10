The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned former Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Board Chairman, Mrs. Ngozi Olejeme, on Wednesday, October 8, before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja. According to a statement a the X handle of the anti-gaft...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned former Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Board Chairman, Mrs. Ngozi Olejeme, on Wednesday, October 8, before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

According to a statement a the X handle of the anti-gaft agency, on Friday, October 10, Olejeme faces an eight-count charge of converting, transferring, procuring, and taking possession of proceeds from unlawful activity totaling N1 billion.

Count one alleges that in February 2012, while serving as NSITF Board Chairman, she “indirectly converted the sum of N321,600,000 paid into the Sterling Bank plc account of ADIN MILES INTERNATIONAL LTD … knowing that the funds constituted proceeds of unlawful activity and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(b) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).”

Count five further alleges that Olejeme “procured Chuka C. Eze to convert the sum of $2,000,000 into Naira for payment to ADIN MILES INTERNATIONAL LTD when you knew that the said $2,000,000 constituted proceeds of unlawful activity and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).”

Olejeme however pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following her plea, EFCC prosecuting counsel, Emenike Mgbemele, requested a trial date to call 14 witnesses. In response, defense counsel, Emeka Ogbogulo, SAN, sought bail for the defendant pending trial.

Justice Nwite granted the bail request and adjourned the case to November 17, 2025, for the hearing of the bail application.