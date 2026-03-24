The European Union (EU) on Monday announced a major expansion of its strategic partnership with Nigeria, unveiling a €290 million investment package aimed at strengthening healthcare manufacturing, agricultural value chains, digital infrastructure, and migration management. The announcement came during the Eighth Nigeria–EU Ministerial Dialogue in Abuja, co-chaired by Nigeria’s Minister…...

The European Union (EU) on Monday announced a major expansion of its strategic partnership with Nigeria, unveiling a €290 million investment package aimed at strengthening healthcare manufacturing, agricultural value chains, digital infrastructure, and migration management.

The announcement came during the Eighth Nigeria–EU Ministerial Dialogue in Abuja, co-chaired by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

The project is designed to address unmet medical needs while strengthening local capacity and aligning with Nigeria’s national health priorities.

This was made known in a statement by Modestus CHUKWULAKA, Press and Information Officer, EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, on Monday, March 23.

The statement reads: “In the margin of the Eighth Ministerial Dialogue held in Abuja, Nigeria, and co-chaired by H.E. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, and H.E. Ms. Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, the European Union announced a new Team Europe investment package of EUR 290 million to be immediately mobilised in seven new operations in digitalisation, health and agricultural value chains as well as for migration management in the framework of the EU Global Gateway strategy. These projects underpin the renewed political ambition expressed by the EU and Nigeria during the Ministerial Dialogue to strengthen the bilateral partnership.

“Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission said: “In the current geopolitical context, the European Union is keen to enhance its partnership with Nigeria. Bringing more EU investment to Nigeria, aligning with the Renewed Hope agenda for the Nigerian Federal Government is a key priority for both sides in this regard”.

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“Jozef Síkela, Commissioner for International Partnerships further stressed: ‘Together with Nigeria, we are investing in the modernisation of the digital sector, a stronger health system and in the development of agriculture. These Global Gateway Gateway investments create new quality infrastructures, sustainable jobs and long-term economic opportunities that benefit the Nigerian people, but also create new opportunities for Europe’.

“The package of investments includes an additional EUR 131 million in the digitalisation sector which will support the upgrade of digital connectivity and enhance digital services and skills. Together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the EU will contribute to the roll-out 90,000 km of fiber optic cable across the country to bring secure and cheaper internet connection to an additional EUR 33 million unserved Nigerians. The EU will help develop secure and interoperable digital public infrastructure and data exchange systems for digital services to citizens and in the framework of Nigeria’s 3 million Technical Talent programme, deploy large-scale training and employment initiatives.

“EUR 55 million will increase access to finance and enhance the required skills for the local production of health products. With a new credit line from the European Investment Bank, preferential loans will be provided through the Bank of Industry to companies active in the local production and manufacturing of medicines and vaccines. Team Europe will support a technical and vocational education and training programme to develop the expertise of the Nigerian workforce in the sector.

“In agriculture, an additional EUR 86 million will provide easier access to finance to local companies in the cocoa and dairy value chains and support Nigerian policy making and implementation for climate-smart agriculture. A new credit line from the European Investment Bank will provide preferential finance through the Bank of Industry to companies and smallholder farmers engaging in the sustainable production of cocoa and dairy. This reflects Nigeria’s ambitions to double the milk production with support of EU companies in the dairy sector and to sustainably develop the cocoa sector for exports to the EU.

“On migration, the EU is committing an additional EUR 16 million to support the reintegration of returning migrants and to strengthen the fight against smugglers and traffickers of human beings. The EU supports the voluntary return of stranded migrants and strives to help them built a brighter future in their home country while strengthening the national referral system providing them with various social, economic and psychological support. In parallel, Team Europe will work with the Nigerian security services to combat criminal networks behind human trafficking of Nigerians. These new commitments come on top of ongoing ones supporting a comprehensive approach to migration including protection of victims also of forced displacement, legal migration and mobility, and diaspora engagement.

“These announcements complement earlier investments including in the transport sector for the development of laguna transportation in Lagos; for renewable energy to support early-stage investments and attract private investors; as well as for democracy and elections and the fight against gender-based violence. Together, this brings the total to EUR 962,5 million of Team Europe support signed since 2025.”