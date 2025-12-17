Former President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Peter Esele, has called for a formal investigation into the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk, following allegations of corruption. The call comes after Afric...

Former President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Peter Esele, has called for a formal investigation into the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk, following allegations of corruption.

The call comes after Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, accused Ahmed of economic sabotage on Sunday, claiming the NMDPRA boss is undermining domestic refining in Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, Esele suggested that Ahmed should resign to allow for a thorough probe into the claims.

“First thing I would do is to ask security agencies to investigate,” he said when asked what he would do if he were Minister of Petroleum.

Esele further added, “If the investigation is going on and it is also found out that a civil servant is paying $5 million as school fees for his children, that is something we should not encourage. The government must tell us that they are ready for probity, accountability. I would advise as President, agencies like ICPC are supposed to know all of this, come up with their recommendations. If the man is found wanting, he should resign and the necessary actions be carried out.”

He also stated that if Ahmed is cleared of wrongdoing, Dangote should be compelled to issue a public apology.

The dispute between Dangote and Ahmed dates back to July 2024, when the NMDPRA CEO claimed that local refineries, including Dangote’s refinery, produce inferior products compared to imported alternatives. Dangote dismissed these allegations, testing diesel from his refinery during an oversight visit by federal lawmakers.

Over a year later, Dangote wrote to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), alleging corruption on the part of Ahmed. According to Dangote, the NMDPRA boss was living beyond his legitimate means, noting that four of Ahmed’s children attend secondary schools in Switzerland at costs running into several million dollars.

Dangote said the reported expenditures raise serious questions about potential conflicts of interest and the integrity of regulatory oversight in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, urging the anti-graft agency to probe the NMDPRA chief.