The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed its receipt of a petition filed by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, over alleged misconduct and corruption.

Dangote, in a petition submitted on December 16, 2025, through his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), called on the ICPC to arrest, investigate, and prosecute Ahmed over allegations of corruption and financial impropriety.

According to the petition, Dangote claimed that Ahmed spent over $5 million on the education of his four children in Switzerland, reportedly paid upfront for six years, without any lawful or recognised source of income to justify such expenditure.

“That Engr Farouk Ahmed has grossly abused his office contrary to the extant provisions of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers and, by so doing, enmeshed himself in monumental corruption and unlawful spending of public funds running into millions of dollars.

“That Engr. Farouk Ahmed spent, without evidence of lawful means of income, a humongous sum of over $7m of public funds on the education of his four children in different schools in Switzerland for a period of six years upfront,” the petition stated.

The anti-graft agency, through its spokesperson, John Okor Odey, said, “The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) writes to confirm that it received a formal petition today, Tuesday, 16th December 2025, from Alhaji Aliko Dangote through his lawyer. The petition is against the CEO of the NMDPRA, Alhaji Farouk Ahmed.”

ICPC reaffirmed its commitment to duly investigate the petition.

Dangote, in the petition, mentioned the children and the Swiss schools they attend, providing the alleged amounts paid for each to enable verification by the ICPC.

Dangote, while frowning at the allegations, further accused Ahmed of diverting public funds for personal gain through the instrumentality of the NMDPRA, an action he claimed fuelled public outrage and recent protests by civil society groups.

“It is without doubt that the above facts in relation to abuse of office, breach of the Code of Conduct for public officers, corrupt enrichment and embezzlement are gross acts of corrupt practices for which your Commission is statutorily empowered under Section 19 of the ICPC Act to investigate and prosecute,” Dangote said.

Dangote, while addressing journalists on Sunday, stated that the alleged spending doesn’t match earnings from public service, adding that such a situation would ordinarily attract scrutiny from tax authorities.