Nkanu Consultative Forum – NCF, an elite organisation in Enugu State has commended Governor Peter Mbah for what it described as the governor’s “extraordinary performance and turnaround of the state in less than three years.

This was contained in a Christmas goodwill message, which the body released on Saturday, citing what it described as infrastructural revolution, extensive reforms, and “unprecedented achievements in the leadership of Enugu State.”

In the statement signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Chief Sunday Orji, and Secretary, Barr. Jim Nwatu, the group also lauded the N1.62 trillion budget recently signed into law by the governor as both unprecedented and a reassurance that the Governor still nursed big dreams for the state that he was bent on delivering.

NCF said, “Your administration has been nothing short of transformative, marked by unprecedented achievements; repositioning our dear state on the path of sustainable development and prosperity.

“We have watched with admiration and pride as you have systematically delivered on your campaign promises with remarkable speed and efficiency, and are enthused by the N1.6 trillion Budget of Renewed Momentum for the 2026 fiscal year, which presents greater tidings for Ndi Enugu.

“Your commitment to growing Enugu State’s economy from $US4.4 billion to $US30 billion within the next few years is not mere rhetoric but a vision backed by concrete, visible actions that resonate across every senatorial district, including our beloved Nkanu land.

“The infrastructural revolution sweeping across Enugu State is unprecedented. From the aggressive road construction and rehabilitation projects that are opening up communities and facilitating commerce, to the modernisation of urban centres, your administration has demonstrated that good governance is not an abstract concept but a tangible reality that citizens can see, feel, and experience daily.

“Enugu State is in safe hands, and we march confidently into the future under your visionary leadership.”

The group reaffirmed its support and commitment to the governor to ensure that he continued his good work post-2027 general election.

“We wish to reaffirm our unwavering support for your administration and your vision for a greater Enugu State; just like we were in the frontline in campaigning for you during the 2023 elections.

“We also recognize that the journey of transformation is a collective responsibility, and pledge to continue mobilising our people, resources, and expertise in support of your development agenda. We commit to continue serving as ambassadors of your administration’s policies and programmes, and to partner with relevant agencies to ensure effective implementation of projects in our communities.

“In the same vein, we will support initiatives that will attract investments and create more opportunities for our youth, and provide constructive feedback and engage meaningfully with your administration on matters affecting our communities and Enugu State at large” the statement further read.

They prayed for God’s guidance, wisdom, good health, strength, and divine guidance upon Governor Mbah.

“We equally pray that your vision for a prosperous, secure, and economically vibrant Enugu State comes to full fruition, and may history record your tenure as the golden era of transformation for our dear state,” the group added.

NCF wished the governor and the people of Enugu State a merry Christmas and prosperous 2026.