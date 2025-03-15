Enugu State Government has trained scores of medical professionals, including young physicians, nurses, and other health professionals, in health management and leadership training at the University of Washington, United States.

This is in accordance with Governor Peter Mbah’s strategy framework for transforming the state’s health sector into a hub for medical tourism.

The administration highlighted the training as a step toward reaching a key milestone in ensuring quality healthcare delivery.

The beneficiaries of the trainings commended the governor for his commitment to the state health sector.

The state government stressed that the administration, from inception of the government, set clear guidelines on the shape the state would take within 8-year period in order to ensure that established institutions would remain irreversible through capacity building and establishments that would outlive leaders.

The beneficiaries pledged that the trainings would boost the quality of their outputs.