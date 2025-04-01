The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has praised Governor Abba Yusuf for prioritizing education, healthcare, agriculture, and security in the state.

Emir Sanusi expressed his appreciation while paying a traditional Sallah homage to the governor in Kano.

“We’ve come to pay Sallah homage and thank you for your outstanding work, especially in education and agriculture, where you’ve provided subsidized modern farming implements. We are grateful to God for giving us the opportunity to witness this special moment, where we gather to greet the Governor once again on the occasion of Sallah,” he said.

The Emir also commended members of the Kano State House of Assembly for their lawful actions, which he said had restored sanity to the Emirate Council.

“We are hopeful that the governor will continue to do well, and we urge Local Government chairmen to follow his example and complement his efforts,” he said.

He further charged the local government chairmen to act responsibly in the interest of the people.

“As you are closer to the people, it is essential that you do the right thing,” he told them.

Earlier, Governor Abba Yusuf lauded Emir Sanusi for his role in promoting peace and unity in the state.

“We are thankful to God for sparing us to see this day. It’s a tradition that on a day like this, the Emir, accompanied by his entourage, visits us to pay Sallah homage. We thank God for sparing us to complete our Ramadan fast in peace,” he said.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Emir and his entourage for their support in fostering harmony among the people of Kano.

“We appreciate the Emir’s persistent calls against antisocial vices in the state. Our Emir is a leader who genuinely cares for his people. His dedication to bringing together different Islamic sects is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

Governor Yusuf described Kano as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria and vowed to sustain the peace.

“Everyone can see our tireless efforts in transforming Kano into a megacity with well-maintained streets.

I have challenged them (public office holders) to a competition in order to motivate them to perform better for their constituents,” he said.