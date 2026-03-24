A Federal High Court in Kaduna has postponed a decision on the bail application filed by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, pushing further deliberation to March 31, 2026. The adjournment came after both the defence and prosecution concluded arguments on the request during Tuesday’s proceedings, leaving the court to…...

A Federal High Court in Kaduna has postponed a decision on the bail application filed by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, pushing further deliberation to March 31, 2026.

The adjournment came after both the defence and prosecution concluded arguments on the request during Tuesday’s proceedings, leaving the court to determine whether the embattled former governor should be released pending trial.

Counsel to the defendant, Ukpon Akpan, pressed for bail, maintaining that his client is entitled to freedom under the law and requires adequate access to prepare his defence.

However, the prosecution resisted the application, contending that the severity of the charges warrants continued detention.

It further argued that releasing El-Rufai at this stage could jeopardise ongoing investigations.