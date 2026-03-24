Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been brought before a court in Kaduna, where he is currently being arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged corruption offences. The Commission says the charges include abuse of office, fraud, alleged money laundering with a…...

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been brought before a court in Kaduna, where he is currently being arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged corruption offences.

The Commission says the charges include abuse of office, fraud, alleged money laundering with a separate case also filed at the Kaduna State High Court.

El-Rufai was taken into the courtroom at about 9:31 a.m. alongside suspected co-defendants after arriving under heavy security escort.

He was earlier sighted in a white van guarded by operatives of the Department of State Services.

This marks his first public appearance since his arrest in February, following investigations involving both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the ICPC.

The ICPC, in a statement by its spokesperson, John Okor Odey, says further legal proceedings are ongoing as the case continues to unfold.