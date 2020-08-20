Eight staff of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Ogun State have tested positive for coronavirus, and not twenty as was speculated in the media.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Peter Adefuye, made this known to news men while explaining how the affected laboratory staff voluntarily went for the test and came out positive.



Mr Adefuye noted that they are asymptomatic and they have been asked to self-isolate in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

Mr Peter Adefuye maintained that since Coronavirus pandemic is at community transmission stage in the country, anyone can contract it regardless of location or position.

He urged nigerians to take responsibility, and protect their environment.