Eight members of the House of Representatives have changed their political parties. They made this known in separate letters of defections read by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu as the House resumed plenary after the Easter break. The House also observed a minute of silence in honour of Kano state…...

Eight members of the House of Representatives have changed their political parties.

They made this known in separate letters of defections read by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu as the House resumed plenary after the Easter break.

The House also observed a minute of silence in honour of Kano state member, Mohammed Hassan, who died on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Abuja after a brief illness.

The defecting lawmakers include Thaddeus Attah from Lagos who moved from LP to ADC, Bashiru Usman from Kaduna defected from APC to ADC, Abubakar Buba from Niger moved from PDP to APC, and Sani Noma from Kebbi quit the PDP for the ADC.