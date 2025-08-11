A sting operation in the early hours of Sunday has sparked a dispute between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta....

The EFCC said its Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 operatives, acting on credible intelligence, arrested 93 suspected internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, recovering 18 vehicles and mobile devices.

The agency did not initially disclose the location of the operation.

Hours later, the OOPL claimed the raid took place on its premises, describing it as an “invasion” carried out in a “Gestapo-like manner” and demanding a public apology.

It also threatened legal action.

OOPL spokesman Kehinde Adeyemi said over 50 armed men stormed the facility around 2am, causing panic and injuries as guests fled during a private event in the amusement section of the complex.

He alleged the operatives neither notified management nor presented a warrant, despite the police being aware of the event in advance.

“This action by the EFCC constitutes a clear case of invasion of private property, infringement of OOPL’s rights, and violation of the rights of attendees,” the statement read, warning that the matter would be taken up with the EFCC, police, and Department of State Services.

EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale confirmed the arrests but declined to respond to OOPL’s allegations, saying the agency’s earlier statement stood.

He said the suspects would be charged once investigations are concluded.

The OOPL, established by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, houses a library, museum, wildlife park, event centres, sports facilities, restaurants, and a four-star hotel.