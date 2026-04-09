The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a TikToker, Fatima Muhammed, over the alleged mutilation of the naira. According to the anti-graft agency on its X handle, the suspect was arrested by its Maiduguri Zonal Directorate on Tuesday. EFCC said the suspect was arrested following a viral video…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a TikToker, Fatima Muhammed, over the alleged mutilation of the naira.

According to the anti-graft agency on its X handle, the suspect was arrested by its Maiduguri Zonal Directorate on Tuesday.

EFCC said the suspect was arrested following a viral video circulated on TikTok in which the suspect was seen using a N500 note to clean mucus from her nose.

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According to the Commission, operatives traced the suspect to the Maiduguri metropolis after the video surfaced online, leading to her arrest.

“The suspect was arrested following a viral video circulated on TikTok where she was seen cleaning mucus from her nose using N500 Naira note. Following the release of the video, operatives of the Commission traced and arrested her in the Maiduguri metropolis area,” the EFCC said.

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The EFCC said the suspect is currently in custody at its Maiduguri detention facility, where investigations are ongoing.

The anti-graft agency added that she will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The EFCC has stepped up enforcement against naira abuse since 2024, citing Section 21 of the CBN Act of 2007, which prohibits spraying, stamping, mutilating, or otherwise misusing the currency. Section 21(3) prescribes penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

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It has investigated a number of celebrities for naira abuse, and recently, a Kannywood actress, Samha Inuwa, was sentenced to six months in prison for the same offence of using naira notes to wipe her nose.