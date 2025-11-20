The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken into custody Angel Oyeghe, the self-proclaimed archbishop and founder of Faith Healing Ministry in Warri, Delta State. In a statement issued Wednesday, the EFCC said Oyeghe was arrested on Tuesday following the circulation of a viral vide...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken into custody Angel Oyeghe, the self-proclaimed archbishop and founder of Faith Healing Ministry in Warri, Delta State.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the EFCC said Oyeghe was arrested on Tuesday following the circulation of a viral video showing several people under her supervision spraying naira notes on a live cow during a church event.

According to the agency, she is expected to face charges for conspiracy, naira mutilation, and alleged money laundering.

EFCC confirmed that operatives from its Benin zonal command carried out the arrest and are pursuing others believed to have been involved in the incident.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday November 18, 2025 arrested one Archbishop Angel Oyeghe for conspiracy, naira mutilation and suspected money laundering.

“The self-acclaimed Archbishop who is the founder of Faith Healing Ministry, Warri, Delta State was arrested following a viral video where several individuals under her supervision were seen spraying naira note on a live cow during a church programme.

“The Commission is on the trail of arresting other suspects as their action contravenes the provision of Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

“Archbishop Oyeghe has made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”