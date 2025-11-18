The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed shock and condemnation over a disturbing case in which a young man reportedly buried his mother alive to gain wealth. The revelation was made by Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Directorate, ACE 1 Effa Imo Okim, during...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed shock and condemnation over a disturbing case in which a young man reportedly buried his mother alive to gain wealth.

The revelation was made by Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Directorate, ACE 1 Effa Imo Okim, during a visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council.

Okim described the incident as a grim illustration of how some youths have been drawn into criminal syndicates in pursuit of quick riches. According to him, the boy had joined a group of internet fraudsters, commonly called Yahoo boys, who took him to ritualists for supernatural powers to acquire wealth.

“One of the conditions the ritualists gave to him was to bury his mother alive,” Okim stated. He added that the boy dug a grave during a holiday visit and, taking advantage of his mother’s trust, struck her with a heavy object, tied her, and buried her to fulfill the ritual requirements.

The EFCC official warned that the actions of some Yahoo boys have escalated from online fraud to violent crimes, including targeting their own parents to meet the demands of ritualists.

Cautioning the public, especially parents, Okim said, “Parents must observe cautiously the behaviour and activities of their children. This is necessary to prevent them from falling into the hands of criminals and ritualists.”

Addressing concerns raised by NUJ Chairman Bemdoo Ugber, who questioned why the EFCC appears to focus more on internet fraudsters than corrupt public officials, Okim clarified the agency’s stance.

“The focus on Yahoo boys does not mean we are ignoring corrupt public officials,” he explained. “These boys have become ritualists, making life difficult for peace-loving people. Our resolve to restore sanity requires confronting this syndicate and ending the threat.”

Okim lamented the troubling trend and stressed that the EFCC is actively working to curb the violent and criminal activities of internet fraudsters and their ritualist accomplices.

“The activities of the Yahoo boys are getting out of hand, and we are making every effort to reverse the trend,” he added.