Former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at its Abuja headquarters.

Tambuwal is being quizzed over allegations of fraudulent cash withdrawals amounting to ₦189 billion, reportedly in clear breach of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

TVC News reliably gathered that the former governor arrived at the EFCC office around 11:30 a.m., where he was ushered in to face a panel of interrogators over the alleged financial infractions.

The controversial withdrawals, said to have been made during his tenure, are being described by investigators as a significant violation of financial regulations.

As of press time, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

The development marks the latest in a series of high-profile corruption probes involving former public office holders.