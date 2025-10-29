The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday arraigned a vessel, MT Ostria, and three individuals before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, over an alleged ₦12 billion oil theft. The defendants are Captain Raymundo A. Panaligam, Chief Officer Roneno Vil...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday arraigned a vessel, MT Ostria, and three individuals before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, over an alleged ₦12 billion oil theft.

The defendants are Captain Raymundo A. Panaligam, Chief Officer Roneno Villarin, both officials of the vessel, and Mr Vincent Wayas, a staff member of GMO, an inspectorate firm representing NNPC Retail Limited, who were charged with conspiracy and stealing of over 13 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The EFCC accused the defendants of conspiring to steal 13,354,000 litres of PMS belonging to NNPC Retail Limited, offences contrary to Sections 411 and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable under Section 287 of the same law.

One of the charges alleged that the defendants, sometime in January 2024, conspired to steal 13,354,000 litres of PMS, while another count stated that on January 17, 2024, they dishonestly took 9,000,000 litres of PMS, property of NNPC Retail Limited.

The anti-graft agency further alleged that the defendants also stole an additional 3,000,000 litres of PMS, bringing the total volume allegedly stolen to more than 13 million litres.

All defendants pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge.

Prosecuting counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, urged the court to remand the defendants in custody, arguing that they were flight risks and might abscond if granted bail. She also prayed that the court fix dates for the trial.

However, defence counsel informed the court that bail applications had been filed and pleaded that the defendants be allowed to remain on the EFCC administrative bail, which they had not violated.

Justice Dada ruled that the defendants should continue on the existing EFCC bail conditions and adjourned the case until Nov. 17 and 27, 2025, for the commencement of trial.