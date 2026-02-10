The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two suspects accused of defrauding Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye of N603.4 million under the pretense of facilitating her appointment as Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. The suspects, Gidado Ib...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two suspects accused of defrauding Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye of N603.4 million under the pretense of facilitating her appointment as Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The suspects, Gidado Ibrahim and Halimat Adenike Tejusho—who is currently at large—appeared on Monday before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama. They face an amended six-count charge of fraud and obtaining by false pretence.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects allegedly forged a document titled: ‘Presidential Villa State House, OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER.’ It states:

“That you GIDADO IBRAHIM and HALIMAT ADENIKE TEJUSHO O (now at large) between August 2024 to October 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court obtained the sum of N603, 400,000.00 (Six Hundred and Three Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) from OLUSEYE YOMI-SHOLOYE under the false pretence that you will facilitate her appointment as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

The charge further accuses Ibrahim of using the forged document as genuine:

“That you, GIDADO IBRAHIM sometime in August, 2024 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court did use as genuine a forged document titled ‘Presidential Villa State House, OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER’ when you knew or had reason to believe it to be forged and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 366 of the Penal Code Law and Punishable under Section 364 of the same Law.”

Ibrahim pleaded not guilty to all charges. Following his plea, the prosecution counsel, Y. Tarfa, requested a trial date and prayed for the defendant to be remanded in a correctional facility.

Ibrahim’s lawyer, B. B. Alhaji, appealed that his client be remanded in EFCC custody due to health concerns, pending the outcome of a bail application.

The trial judge, H. Muazu, adjourned the matter to February 17, 2026, for hearing of the bail application and ordered that Ibrahim be remanded at Kuje Correctional Facility.