President of the Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa Gusau has asserted that the Federation is delighted to have achieved its objectives for making the Super Eagles prosecute the Four-Nation Unity Cup Tournament in London and the friendly match with the Russia senior national team in Moscow, all within the past 12 days.

“I can tell you categorically that we achieved our sporting objectives, which were the most important in this case. The principal goal was to provide windows for the Coach and his crew to take a look at new players that might be positive additions to the team going forward.

“I had some conversations with Coach Eric Chelle and I could see that he was pleased with the opportunities that the tournament in London (Unity Cup) that we won, and the friendly match with Russia that we drew, provided for him and his assistants.”

Gusau reflected on the Super Eagles’ triumph in the Unity Cup Tournament (in which the Super Eagles defeated Ghana and Jamaica) and the gutsy draw with Russia, and expressed satisfaction with the output of most of the playing personnel.

“Apart from the regulars that we already know what they are capable of, the tournament in London afforded us the opportunity to see players like Benjamin Frederick, Felix Agu, Christantus Uche and Igoh Ogbu. We saw more of Cyriel Dessers. The home-based professionals (Papa Daniel Mustapha, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Collins Ogwueze) did not fare badly either.

“In Russia, we saw more of Uche and we saw Tolu Arokodare score a poacher’s goal. Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was also excellent on his return and captain Ekong held the defence unit well. Now, we have options in defence, midfield and the attack, and I am quite satisfied with the team’s output in the three matches.”

The Super Eagles defeated the Black Stars 2-1 in an entertaining Unity Cup semi-final at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on May 28, and then outlasted Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the final three days later.

Tolu Arokodare scored in the second half to stalemate the clash with Russia’s Sbornaya at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Friday, following Semi Ajayi’s inadvertent own goal in the first period.

“Now, we have good options in all areas as we look ahead to the FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, and I am certain that the technical crew is happy with that,” Gusau added.