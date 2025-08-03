Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have cemented their place in history after defeating Mali 78–64 to win the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire....

The victory marks D’Tigress’ fifth consecutive continental title and seventh overall — the most by any African nation — following previous triumphs in 2003, 2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Led by head coach Rena Wakama, the Nigerian ladies overcame a strong start from Mali, who took a 26–21 lead in the first quarter. However, Nigeria fought back to level the game 41–41 at half-time, before pulling ahead 61–56 by the end of the third quarter.

D’Tigress dominated the final quarter, holding Mali to just eight points to seal a commanding 14-point win at the Palais des Sports de Treichville.

The victory also secures Nigeria an automatic qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany.