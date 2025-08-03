Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated the D’Tigress national basketball team on their qualification for the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Côte d’Ivoire....

In a statement issued after the team’s semi-final victory over Senegal, the First Lady praised D’Tigress for their commitment, dedication and decade-long dominance of African women’s basketball.

“Your 10-year unbeaten run is commendable, as it shows your commitment, dedication, hard work and love for the game,” she said.

She described the team as an inspiration to girls and women across the country and thanked them for “keeping the Nigerian flag flying.”

As the team prepares for Sunday’s final, Senator Tinubu offered prayers for their success, saying, “God will crown your efforts and grant you great success.”

“We all await your arrival with the trophy again,” she added.