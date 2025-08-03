President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged his full support to Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, ahead of Sunday’s final at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

In a statement on Sunday morning, Tinubu congratulated the team on their 75–68 semi-final victory over Senegal—a result that secured D’Tigress a place in their fifth consecutive AfroBasket final and marked their seventh straight win over their West African rivals.

Describing the match as “the final before the final,” the President praised the team’s resilience, discipline, and consistency on the continental stage.

“I have observed the discipline, focus, and team spirit consistently displayed by D’Tigress throughout this tournament—qualities that have brought honour to our nation and earned global respect,” he said.

Tinubu also commended Head Coach Rena Wakama, the team’s first female coach, for her inspiring leadership and noted the team’s qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

“Be assured of my unwavering support as you pursue your fifth consecutive AfroBasket title,” he added.