The stage is set for a heavyweight clash as Nigeria’s D’Tigers face The Lions of Senegal in the quarterfinal of the 2025 AfroBasket on Wednesday afternoon.

Senegal booked their spot after defeating South Sudan 78–65 in the playoff round, setting up a mouthwatering tie with Nigeria, who topped group B.

The Lions boast a rich history in the competition, with five championship winner’s medals (1968, 1972, 1978, 1980, 1997), six silver medals, and five bronze medals. This year marks their 30th AfroBasket appearance.

Nigeria, meanwhile, are making their 20th appearance at the tournament. The D’Tigers won gold in 2015, with additional silver medals in 1997, 1999, 2003, and 2017, and bronze in 1995, 2005, and 2011.

The Nigerian team has been in strong form so far, topping Group B after victories against Madagascar (77–59), Tunisia (87–66), and Cameroon (99–90).

Senegal also impressed in the group stage with wins over Uganda (88–53) and Mali (84–70), but they fell to Egypt (91–77) before recovering to beat South Sudan in the playoffs.

History tilts in Nigeria’s favor. The last time these two sides met in a knockout stage was the 2015 AfroBasket semifinal, where D’Tigers edged Senegal 88–79 after overtime before going on to win their first-ever championship by defeating Angola in the final.

With a place in the semifinals at stake, both sides will also be eyeing a bigger prize, which is an automatic qualification to the FIBA Basketball World Championship.

There is extra spice to the encounter as well, with memories still fresh of Nigeria’s D’Tigress edging Senegal in the semifinals of the Women’s AfroBasket earlier this year before going on to lift the trophy.

The clash carries sentimental value, as Stan Okoye remains the only member of the 2015 title-winning squad still on the roster, a testament to his longevity and leadership a decade later.

Nigeria will hope to count on Okoye’s experience, as well as the quality depth of the team to dominate their West African rivals.