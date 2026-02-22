Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted plots by two drug traffickers to move consignments of cocaine and opioids hidden in their stomachs and a fake baby bump through the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Kano, and the Seme land border in Lagos ...

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted plots by two drug traffickers to move consignments of cocaine and opioids hidden in their stomachs and a fake baby bump through the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Kano, and the Seme land border in Lagos to Europe and other destinations.

In a Sunday statement signed by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, the suspect, a Kano-based businesswoman, 35-year-old Rabi Muhammad, was intercepted by NDLEA officers at the departure tarmac of Seme land border with a protruding tummy on Monday, 16th February 2026, while attempting to cross to Cotonou in the Benin Republic.

According to the statement, a full body search revealed the pregnancy was fake, and her baby bump was designed with a pink coloured calabash used to conceal 3,200 capsules of tramadol, which she tied around her stomach and was taking to Cotonou to sell.

The statement further revealed that in a similar operation conducted that same day in Kano, NDLEA operatives at the screening point of the departure hall of MAKIA intercepted a 41-year-old Ivorian, Michael Gohouri, also known as Anunwa Onyinye Michael, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET940 to Milan, Malpensa via Addis Ababa.

During a full-body scan, the operatives confirmed that the suspect had ingested illicit substances.

The statement revealed that the suspect was placed under observation during which he excreted 82 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.49 kilograms. Michael Gohouri had arrived in Lagos from Milan on 17th January, 2026 and was shuttling from Lagos to Enugu for three weeks.

The statement reads, “He later travelled to Kano where he stayed for a week before ingesting the cocaine consignment in his hotel room. He’s expected to be paid 5,000 Euros when he delivers the drugs in Milan.

“The suspect, who hails from Reu duce Avenue 13, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, claims his father, Bade Gohouri, is an Ivorian while his mother is from Anunwa compound, Urunnebo village, Ukwan in Enugu State. He applied for asylum in Italy in 2013 and obtained a resident permit, which expires on 25th May 2026, while he has a Nigerian National Identification Number with his name written as Anunwa Onyinye Michael.”

In a similar operation, the Chief Executive Officer of Trans Fortress Global Resources, a notable real estate development firm, Mr Kolapo Oladapo Raji, has been arrested by NDLEA operatives.

The statement reads, “Raji has been on the NDLEA watchlist since 2025 following credible intelligence. The 57-year-old drug kingpin was arrested at his Safe Court Apartment residence in Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, 12th February 2026, after sustained surveillance soon after his return from the United Kingdom.

“A search of his residence led to the recovery of four large bags containing parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis with a total weight of 89.20kg. Also recovered from him at the point of his arrest was a 2024 model Toyota Hilux. In his statement, he claimed he got involved in the illicit drug trade after financing some consignments for his overseas associate.

“He said hundreds of millions of naira paid to him as profit by his associate motivated him to establish his own independent drug distribution channel.”

In another interdiction operation in Lagos, “a suspect, Ugwuja Kingsley, was nabbed with 56kg skunk at Agbara on Thursday, 19th February, while Ekwe Arinze was caught with 76kg of the same substance at a motor park in Oshodi on Tuesday, 17th February.

“At the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers state, a total of 170, 900 bottles of codeine-based syrup were discovered in a container during a joint examination of the shipment by NDLEA officers, Customs and other security agencies. The request by NDLEA for a 100% physical examination and search of the container followed processed intelligence on the shipment.”

The statement further reads, “No fewer than 7,300 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in two sound systems were recovered by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Okene/Lokoja highway, Kogi state, during the search of a commuter bus coming from Lagos to Kano on Sunday, 15th February. A follow-up operation in Zuba, Abuja, on Tuesday, 17th February, led to the arrest of the two suspects linked to the consignment: Ezenma Kingsley, 26, and Ezeja Anthony, 29.”

In another operation in Ondo state, “a suspect, Bright Timothy, 28, was arrested at Iju forest on Thursday, 19th February, with 195kg of skunk and seeds, while another suspect, Godwin Bernard, was nabbed with 198kg of the same substance when NDLEA operatives raided their enclaves in the forest.”

In a similar operation in Bauchi, “a total of 936 kilograms of skunk were seized from a suspect, Yahaya Adamu Gimba, 48, when he was arrested at Azare town, Katagun LGA, Bauchi, on Tuesday, 17th February, while another 85.8kg of the same substance was recovered from Yahaya Adamu Gimba, Nasiru Suleman, 36, Abdul Umar, 25, and Musa Suleman, 21, in Azare.”

In Edo State, “a 37kg skunk was seized from Mgbeme Ejeoma, 34, at Club Street, Ekeredjebor, Ughelli, Delta state, on Tuesday, 17th February. NDLEA officers same day, raided Etiosa camp in Owan West LGA, where they destroyed 1,266.8475kg of skunk on three farms. No less than 23kg of processed cannabis was equally recovered, with two suspects: a 68-year-old grandmother, Evelyn Ogenewu, and a 43-year-old, Friday Iruoje, apprehended.”

Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) while commending the officers and men of MAKIA, Seme, Lagos, Edo, Bauchi, PHPC, Ondo, Delta and Kogi Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country, especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts, are well appreciated.