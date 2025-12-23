The newly sworn-in Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, has declared his readiness to serve with purpose and his willingness to welcome constructive criticism. Abdul-Ganiyu, who is the son of Mudashiru Obasa, the current Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, faced sta...

The newly sworn-in Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, has declared his readiness to serve with purpose and his willingness to welcome constructive criticism.

Abdul-Ganiyu, who is the son of Mudashiru Obasa, the current Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, faced staunch criticism following his declaration of intent to contest the chairmanship, with critics citing his family background as a point of contention.

Obasa’s son, who previously served as the Acting Chairman, was sworn in on Monday and has officially taken over the leadership and the responsibility to steer the affairs of the LGA.

Abdul-Ganiyu, on Monday, challenged his critics to judge his administration by its outcomes and performance, rather than by his origin or his surname.

Abdul-Ganiyu wrote on X, “Not because of a surname, but because Agege deserves leadership that shows up, listens, and works.

“I didn’t come to manage expectations. I came to change standards. Judge me loudly. But judge me by outcomes, not origin stories.

“Grateful to Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu, for the trust placed in me and for his continued drive to make local governance more effective across Lagos State.”

TVC News previously reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, the son of the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, as Chairman of Agege Local Government.

He was sworn in following the resignation of the former Chairman of the Agege LGA, Tunde Azeez, who had been on medical leave since the swearing-in of the new council administration.