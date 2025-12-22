The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, the son of the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, as Chairman of Agege Local Government. Obasa’s son, who was previously the Acting Chairman, was sworn in on Monday and has officially taken over the...

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, the son of the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, as Chairman of Agege Local Government.

Obasa’s son, who was previously the Acting Chairman, was sworn in on Monday and has officially taken over the leadership and the responsibility to steer the affairs of the LGA.

He was sworn in following the resignation of the former Chairman of the Agege LGA, Tunde Azeez, who had been on medical leave since the swearing-in of the new council administration.

Azeez, in a letter read by the Leader of the House, Adeshina Haruna, stepped down due to persistent health challenges that had significantly affected his ability to perform his duties.

During the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu urged the newly sworn-in chairman to prioritise community development and align closely with the state government’s vision.

In his response, Obasa thanked the governor for the confidence bestowed on him, pledging to uphold the core values and standards associated with public service in Lagos State.