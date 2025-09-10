During the centenary celebration of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church held in Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the initiative in the celebration, stating that it resonates with the government’s goals of promoting welfare, opportunities, and youth developmen...

During the centenary celebration of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church held in Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the initiative in the celebration, stating that it resonates with the government’s goals of promoting welfare, opportunities, and youth development.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Sanwo-Olu lauded the Cherubim and Seraphim Order for a century of faith, service and impact, describing it as a vital partner in nation-building.

“It is a privilege for me to be here with you, as you mark a remarkable milestone, a hundred years of faith, service and the impact of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraph,” he said.

“For a centenary, this great order has been more than just a spiritual decision, it has been a reliable ally in transforming lives and strengthening our communities,” Sanwo-Olu added.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the church’s social interventions, including support for orphanages and families in need, provision of clean water through borehole projects, health missions to underserved communities, and youth empowerment through education and training.

“These initiatives, embodied in the centenary corporate social responsibility programme, resonate deeply with the government’s goals of promoting welfare, opportunities, and inclusive development,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu extended his congratulations to the leaders and members of the C&S, projecting that the next centenary celebration will be filled with “abundant grace, impact and divine purpose.”

Earlier, the Iya Aladura General of Cherubim and Seraphim, Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye, called on the church to prioritise the youths’ education and development, describing them as the future of Nigeria.

Sholoye, who is also the founder of The New Seraph, made this statement during the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Centenary Celebration Award and Gala Night, where she was presented with an award for her Humanitarian service.

She said, “Youths are very important to us. They are the future of our church and the future of Nigeria.

“I will only encourage our youths to be steadfast in the way of the Lord and in their sectors where they belong so that they can excel. Our students should focus more on their education. The church must invest more in them and their unity activities.”

“In this current dispensation, C&S is big time into the word of God. Today, we are very thorough and detailed in evangelism, while also adding value to our youths more than ever before,” Sholoye explained.

“The awards we celebrate tonight serve as a powerful reminder that serving God truly finds its essence in serving humanity,” Sholoye concluded.

Dr. Harold Demuren, Chairman of the Centenary Anniversary Steering Committee, attributed the church’s enduring legacy to divine favour and visionary leadership, tracing its roots back to its founder, St. Moses Orimolade Tunolase, in 1925

“Our unity of purpose and principled leadership have sustained us for a hundred years despite many challenges.

“We give all glory to God, whose presence has been with us throughout this journey. Our prayer is that God will continue to strengthen this church and make it grow stronger,” Demuren stressed.