Grammy Award–winning gospel artiste and pastor Donnie McClurkin has dismissed as untrue allegations of s3xual misconduct brought against him by a former aide.

The claims were contained in a lawsuit filed on Friday at the Manhattan State Supreme Court in the United States by Giuseppe Corletto, who previously worked with the singer.

Corletto alleged that McClurkin subjected him to abuse over a number of years while acting as his spiritual adviser and employer.

According to the suit, Corletto said the alleged misconduct began in 2003, when he approached McClurkin for spiritual counselling while grappling with issues surrounding his s3xuality and faith.

He further claimed that the gospel singer later acknowledged the alleged actions in an email, in which McClurkin reportedly referred to himself as a “dirty ‘old man.”

In response, McClurkin, 66, firmly rejected the accusations.

Speaking through his legal counsel, Attorney Gregory S. Lisi, Esq, the celebrated gospel minister described the allegations as “categorically false,” maintaining that he did not engage in any of the acts alleged in the lawsuit.

“With all humility, faith, and deep respect for Christ and this global gospel music and ministry community which has shaped my life, my calling, and my character, I address this letter! Many of you are aware of the profane allegations of s3xual assault/rape and coercion that have been recently lodged against me. I want to state clearly and unequivocally that these allegations are contrived and untrue,” the statement read.

Acknowledging that genuine survivors of abuse deserve to be listened to and safeguarded, McClurkin’s lawyer said the allegations made by his former assistant were untrue.

The statement, shared by the gospel singer on his official Instagram page, maintained that the claims do not reflect the truth.

It continued, “I understand the weight of such false claims, especially in our community rooted in faith, trust, and the teachings of Jesus Christ. And s3xual violence, in any form, is a real and painful reality for many, and not to be used frivolously. True survivors deserve to be heard, protected, and supported! At the same time, the TRUTH matters! And the TRUTH has not been told!

“And though I know many have already formed their opinions based on initial belief and controversy, as we are apt to do with something of this false nature… I ask that this community exercise patience and trust in God’s timing for the truth to fully come to light.”

McClurkin said he was yet to be formally served with court papers and expressed confidence that the truth would ultimately clear his name. He also urged the public to pray for his former assistant, describing the lawsuit as unfounded.

He stated, “I have always sought to conduct myself with integrity, transparency, godly care, and responsibility in the fulfilment of my Christian life and duties. This accusation of salacious engagement or ANY misconduct that harmed, exploited, or took advantage of anyone and misused my position, leadership, or influence in any way in these false accusations is emphatically untrue.”

“My love for and walk with Christ means everything to me and is deeply sensitive and sacred… I live to please Him… which is why it is essential that the facts be established carefully, responsibly, and fairly. Although I have NOT yet been SERVED with the official legal complaint, I am proactively cooperating fully with the appropriate processes and will vigorously defend to the fullest against this defamatory and baseless lawsuit.

“I am confident that when the truth is fully known, I will be vindicated. Please pray for the accuser, as well… seriously and sincerely~! I thank everyone for their continued prayers, support, and faith.”