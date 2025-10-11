US President Donald Trump has claimed that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient personally dedicated her award to him, acknowledging his contributions to global peace efforts. In a video interview aired by Fox News, Trump said the laureate “called today, called me, and said, I’m accepting this i...

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient personally dedicated her award to him, acknowledging his contributions to global peace efforts.

In a video interview aired by Fox News, Trump said the laureate “called today, called me, and said, I’m accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it. A very nice thing to do.”

Trump noted that he did not ask for the recognition but appreciated the symbolic gesture.

“I didn’t say, then give it to me, though. I think she might have. She was very nice. And I’ve been helping her along the way,” he said.

The president also touched on the crisis in Venezuela, calling it “a basic disaster,” and linked his administration’s policies in 2024 to efforts that, in his view, helped avert further humanitarian catastrophe.

While acknowledging that the prize decision might be debated, Trump insisted the most important outcome was the impact.

“Happy because they saved millions of lives,” he said, referring to the actions that, according to him, played a key role in the region.