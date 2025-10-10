The White House has criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee after it awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, bypassing U.S. President Donald Trump. In a statement posted on X, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung accused the commit...

The White House has criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee after it awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, bypassing U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted on X, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung accused the committee of prioritising “politics over peace,” adding that President Trump “will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.”

Cheung wrote on X: “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.

“He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.

“The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

President Trump, who returned to office for a second term in January, has repeatedly argued that his administration’s diplomatic efforts merit a Nobel Peace Prize.

He renewed those claims earlier this week, citing his role in brokering what he called the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, which he said marked the eighth conflict he had helped end.

Speaking on Thursday, the president said, “Whatever they do is fine. I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I’ve saved a lot of lives.”

However, Nobel observers in Oslo had dismissed Trump’s chances ahead of the announcement, noting that his “America First” foreign policy stance runs counter to the principles outlined in Alfred Nobel’s 1895 will, which established the award to honor those who advance peace and international cooperation.