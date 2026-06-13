The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who lost his life while in captivity following his abduction, describing the incident as a tragic loss to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation. In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of…...

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who lost his life while in captivity following his abduction, describing the incident as a tragic loss to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the military high command expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased officer, his colleagues, and Nigerians at large.

The statement noted that the late Abubakar served the nation in various capacities, including as spokesperson for different military formations and as Director of Defence Information, where he played a key role in communicating military operations and policies to the public.

“He made immense contributions to counter-insurgency operations, professional development of the AFN and numerous other commendable and outstanding impacts. His commitment to duty and to the unity of Nigeria remains a shining example for all personnel of the AFN,” the statement read.

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The Defence Headquarters said it had initially withheld public comment on his abduction in order not to jeopardise ongoing rescue efforts, adding that all available operational resources were deployed in a bid to secure his safe return.

It, however, confirmed that the efforts were unsuccessful, leading to his death in captivity.

The military high command said the tragedy had further strengthened its resolve to intensify operations against criminal groups across the country.

“This sad loss further strengthens the resolve of the AFN. We will remain resolute in the discharge of our constitutional mandate to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria and to protect all citizens,” it stated.

The Defence Headquarters added that ongoing military operations had been stepped up nationwide in response to a series of abductions, including that of the retired general, with a renewed focus on dismantling terrorist networks.

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“We assure Nigerians that the Armed Forces will not relent until peace and security are restored and those responsible for terrorists activities across the nation are held to account,” the statement added.