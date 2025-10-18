The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has strongly refuted claims circulating in an online publication suggesting that the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary was linked to an alleged attempted military coup. In a statement issued on Saturday, October 18, by Brigadi...

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has strongly refuted claims circulating in an online publication suggesting that the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary was linked to an alleged attempted military coup.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 18, by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, the DHQ described the report as “false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace.”

According to the statement, the cancellation of the Independence Day parade was due to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s scheduled strategic bilateral engagements abroad, as well as the Armed Forces’ ongoing operational commitments in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry.

The DHQ also addressed the recent announcement concerning the arrest of sixteen military officers currently under investigation for alleged professional misconduct. It emphasized that the arrests are part of a “routine internal process” aimed at maintaining discipline and professionalism within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“An investigative panel has been duly constituted, and its findings will be made public,” the DHQ noted, reiterating that the matter is unrelated to any political unrest or coup speculation.

The statement called on Nigerians to disregard the “falsehood being circulated by the purveyors of misinformation and enemies of our nation,” and urged continued public support for security agencies across the country.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutional governance, the DHQ stated that the Armed Forces remain “firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal Government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”

It also underscored the ongoing collaboration among the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government to ensure the safety, development, and well-being of all Nigerians, declaring that “democracy is forever.”