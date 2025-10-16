The Defence Headquarters has stated that the delays in the payments of Ration Cash Allowance of officers deployed on operations stem from the banking system, exonerating the Military High Command. The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Magnus Kangye explained while fielding questions from...

The Defence Headquarters has stated that the delays in the payments of Ration Cash Allowance of officers deployed on operations stem from the banking system, exonerating the Military High Command.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Magnus Kangye explained while fielding questions from journalists during a briefing at the DHQ on Thursday.

According to The Nation, Soldiers deployed in the DHQ-led operations, Fansan Yamma in the North West and While Stroke in the North Central, have complained that they have not been paid their RCA since August 2025.

While responding to the complaints during the briefing, General Kangye said the delay in payment could be due to the financial system rather than the commanders, as some quarters have wrongly insinuated.

He said, “The issue of soldiers’ welfare has been a recurring issue with us, and we have been explaining. There is no way a field commander will be given money to feed his troops and pay them operational allowance, and that operation commander will refuse to do that. That means that if the soldiers are going to fight on an empty stomach, their morale will dampen.

“So if that happens in the bush, where will the soldier get money to feed himself so that he will even be strong enough to come and tell you all these facts.”

The defence spokesman said that such narratives were propaganda spread by the enemies of the country with the intention of undermining the efforts of the soldiers and pitting them against their commanders.

Kanye said, “These are some of the narratives that are meant to discredit the effort of the troops and their commanders in the field.