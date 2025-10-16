The Defence Headquarters has stated that the delays in the payments of Ration Cash Allowance of officers deployed on operations stem from the banking system, exonerating the Military High Command.
The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Magnus Kangye explained while fielding questions from journalists during a briefing at the DHQ on Thursday.
According to The Nation, Soldiers deployed in the DHQ-led operations, Fansan Yamma in the North West and While Stroke in the North Central, have complained that they have not been paid their RCA since August 2025.
While responding to the complaints during the briefing, General Kangye said the delay in payment could be due to the financial system rather than the commanders, as some quarters have wrongly insinuated.
He said, “The issue of soldiers’ welfare has been a recurring issue with us, and we have been explaining. There is no way a field commander will be given money to feed his troops and pay them operational allowance, and that operation commander will refuse to do that. That means that if the soldiers are going to fight on an empty stomach, their morale will dampen.
“So if that happens in the bush, where will the soldier get money to feed himself so that he will even be strong enough to come and tell you all these facts.”
The defence spokesman said that such narratives were propaganda spread by the enemies of the country with the intention of undermining the efforts of the soldiers and pitting them against their commanders.
Read Also
Kanye said, “These are some of the narratives that are meant to discredit the effort of the troops and their commanders in the field.
“Yes, there may be some, probably because, in some instances, they delay paying their RCA. But definitely that RCA will be paid. A delay of a day or two, probably because of certain transaction issues.
“Nothing is perfect. No system is perfect. Even God tells us nothing is perfect, only Him. “
The defence spokesperson likened the kind of delay to a family setting, where the breadwinner may send money to the wife, but due to system glitches, the wife may not receive payment from the bank.
“Even at the end of the month, you want to transfer feeding allowance to your family, and you transfer the money from your phone, but your wife says she didn’t see it. She sends you her balance. So where is the money?”
“Will you not tell her to wait, maybe there’s an issue with the bank? Is it not true?” Kangye queried.