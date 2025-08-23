The Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) has called for a collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps on capacity building for Corps Members through specialised training on digital content creation, story writing and mentorship among others. The President of the DGN, Mr Uche Agbo made this call ...

The President of the DGN, Mr Uche Agbo made this call when he led other Members of the guild on a courtesy visit to the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu at the National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the Directors Guild was ready to create a framework that would enable Corps Members showcase their potentials.

While submitting the proposal for the collaboration during the visit, he stated that DGN was seeking to develop the talent of youths who are interested in building their profession in the creative industry.

Agbo, who added that the first phase of the programme through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was expected to involve sensitization of Corps Members during Orientation Camps.

He stated further that there was the need to develop young Nigerians that had passion for the film industry.

In his response, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu appreciated the DGN for considering the Scheme as a viable partner in youth development.

He said NYSC had become a household name in the country, with its over 52 years of moulding character, building leadership skills in Corps Members, fostering national cohesion among other laudable benefits.

He added that NYSC was open to ideas and collaborations that would add value to Corps Members.

“The Scheme is passionate about Skills Empowerment for Corps Members because they are smart, creative and also need assistance.

The intervention of the creative industry will be a boost to the NYSC SAED programme as it will further expose Corps Members to the world”, he said.

General Nafiu thereafter said that the proposal would be given due consideration.