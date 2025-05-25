It’s gone past the halfway mark in the 22nd National Sport Festival Gateway Games 2024 in Abeokuta Ogun State.

The 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja have been involved in fierce battles against Invited Junior Athletes, IJA, for medals at the Sport Festival.

Four time consecutive champions Delta State are top of the medals table after overtaking Bayelsa State, who are in second place, while Rivers State are in third.

Host Ogun State are in fourth position, while Lagos State are in 7th place.

The Chairman of the National Sport Commission, Shehu Dikko, speaks about the gains of the Festival for Nigeria and Ogun State.

SOT