The Delta State Command Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Jesse Divisional Police Officer in Ethiope East Local Government Area over allegations of extortion.

The DPO, whose name was withheld, reportedly committed the offence in collaboration with two junior officers identified as Bright and Usman.

In a Friday statement signed by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the State Police Command disclosed that it was alerted to the alleged crime through “a viral video recording of a woman.”

According to the police spokesman, “The aggrieved woman alleged that one officer Bright, officer Usman and the DPO Jesse extorted from her the sum of N2,500,000 with the hope that her brother, who is presently in custody, would be released.”

The statement read in part, “After a careful examination of the video clip, the Command wishes to state as follows: On January 1, 2026, the youth leader of Jesse community arrested some suspects and brought them to the police station. Among the suspects was the narrator’s younger brother, later identified as Israel Onojeruo, aged 20 years.

“The suspect was arrested based on the confession of another suspect, Okoro Desmond, who stated that he sold a gun to Israel Onojeruo. Suspects were later transferred to the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) for further investigation.

“However, on the allegation of extortion levelled against the DPO and two other officers of Jesse division, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, who is a community-friendly police officer, listened to the complaint and took immediate action.

“The CP ordered the AC X-Squad to investigate the allegation against the officers. The constable identified as Bright in the video has been detained at the command headquarters, and the DPO has been removed and redeployed to the command headquarters pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The statement further explained that the DPO’s redeployment was “in response to a series of complaints of extortion and unprofessionalism levelled against him from different quarters.”

The Commissioner of Police assured members of the public that “if, after investigation, the officers are found to have acted in an unprofessional manner, they will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.”

CP Aina reaffirmed the command’s stance against extortion sayng, “The command will not tolerate any form of extortion, intimidation, incivility to members of the public, and unprofessionalism from officers in the command.”