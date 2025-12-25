Six members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC). The lawmakers cite disregard and disrespect for the nation’s constitution by the state legislature as some of the majo...

Six members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmakers cite disregard and disrespect for the nation’s constitution by the state legislature as some of the major reasons for their defection.

The six members were among the eight lawmakers suspended by the Zamfara state House of Assembly in February 2024, a decision that has forced them to create a parallel Assembly.

The members who tendered their defection letters separately before the factional Speaker, Bashar Aliyu Gummi, during their plenary, alleged that they were illegally suspended for nearly two years.

Justice, fair play, harmony and inclusiveness, according to them, are some of the key reasons that attracted their return to the APC and also to work for the growth and development of the state and the welfare of their constituents.

They also accused the Zamfara Assembly of poor management of the legislative arm, which, according to them, has since compromised its duties by serving as an extension of the governor’s office and a rubber stamp to Governor Dauda Lawal.

The defected lawmakers include the factional Speaker, Bashar Aliyu Gummi, representing Gummi 1, Constituency, Nasiru Abdullahi Maru, representing Maru North and Bashir Abubakar Masama, representing Bukkuyum North.

Others are Bashir Bello, representing Bungudu West, Amiru Ahmad Keta, representing Tsafe West and Muktar Nasir Kaura, representing Kaura North Constituency.

Responding to the Matter, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Zamfara State, Jibo Magayaki, says the PDP is aware of the development.

He says the party will continue to lead with a human face and ensure the delivery of dividends of Democracy to all and the respect for the rule of law.