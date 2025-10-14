Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star David Adeleke, porpularly known as Davido, is set to bring his ‘5IVE’ tour to Nigeria, marking a homecoming that celebrates both his roots and the genre he has helped globalize. After a successful North American tour, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, expr...

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star David Adeleke, porpularly known as Davido, is set to bring his ‘5IVE’ tour to Nigeria, marking a homecoming that celebrates both his roots and the genre he has helped globalize.

After a successful North American tour, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, expressed his excitement on social media, noting that while he carries Nigeria’s spirit around the world, this leg of the tour is about “bringing that energy back home.”

Describing the tour as “for the culture,” Davido emphasized its personal significance for him and his fans. He wrote:

“I’m blessed to perform all around the world, and everywhere I go, Nigeria goes with me. But this time… I’m bringing it HOME.

After an unforgettable North American tour, it’s only right that we bring that energy back where it all began. 5IVE TOUR NIGERIA, y’all ready??!! This one’s for the culture. This one’s personal. This one’s for US.”

READ ALSO: Davido Becomes Grammy Voting Member For 2026 Awards

The Nigerian leg of the tour, supporting his fifth studio album 5ive released in April 2025, will kick off on October 26 in Akwa Ibom, followed by Adamawa on October 29, Enugu on November 1, Ibadan on November 9, and culminating in a grand finale in Lagos on December 25.

The album, featuring collaborations with Odumodublvck, Becky G, and Shenseea, has already achieved significant global streaming milestones.

Davido’s international tour included a landmark performance at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige, followed by sold-out shows across North America with Nigerian stars Victony and Morravey.

The Nigerian shows promise high-energy performances blending fan favorites with new hits, tailored to each city’s unique vibe. From Akwa Ibom’s vibrant South-South energy to Lagos’s festive Christmas crescendo, Davido’s homecoming aims to unite fans across the country.