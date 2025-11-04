Former England football captain David Beckham was officially knighted by King Charles III on Tuesday at Windsor Castle, describing the ceremony as his “proudest moment.” The 50-year-old football legend, who earned 115 caps for England and starred for top clubs including Manchester United and Rea...

Former England footballer David Beckham (L) poses next to his wife singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham (R) with his medal after being appointed as a Knight Bachelor (Knighthood) for services to sport and charity at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on November 4, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)

Former England football captain David Beckham was officially knighted by King Charles III on Tuesday at Windsor Castle, describing the ceremony as his “proudest moment.”

The 50-year-old football legend, who earned 115 caps for England and starred for top clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid, received the honour for his services to sport and charity.

Beckham reflected on the occasion, saying: “This is without doubt my proudest moment.” He added it was “quite a moment” for a boy from the east end of London to be here at Windsor Castle, being honoured by His Majesty the King–– the most important and the most respected institution in the world.”

Read Also David Beckham To Be Awarded Knighthood at Windsor Castle

Known for his style, Beckham wore a grey suit designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham, who accompanied him to the ceremony alongside his parents, Ted and Sandra. Following the announcement of his knighthood in June, he has been officially addressed as “Sir David”, while Victoria, a former Spice Girls star, became “Lady Beckham.”

READ ALSO: David Beckham To Be Awarded Knighthood at Windsor Castle

Beckham shared a lighthearted moment about the King’s reaction to his outfit: “He’s kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years, and he definitely inspired this look. I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, OK, that’s what I want to wear, so I gave it to my wife and she did it.”

The footballer also described the knighthood as particularly meaningful, noting: “I’ve been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I’ve won and done what I’ve done but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive.” He added that he had “always been a huge fan of the monarchy.”

Beckham’s knighthood reflects his efforts to transcend football, becoming a global icon in sport, fashion, and business. Reports suggest he was once close to receiving the honour after aiding London’s successful bid for the 2012 Olympic Games, but his nomination faced scrutiny over alleged tax avoidance, which he was later cleared of.