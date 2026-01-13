Renowned Nigerian music executives and founders of Kennis Music, Kenny “Keke” Ogungbe and Dayo “D1” Adeneye, have dedicated their AFRIMA Lifetime Achievement Award to the late media...

The duo made the dedication while receiving the prestigious honour at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in recognition of their decades-long contributions to the growth, globalisation, and commercial success of African music.

According to Keke and D1, the award represents not just a personal milestone but a celebration of visionary partnerships, institutional support, and loyal audiences that helped shape the African entertainment industry.

“We dedicate this Lifetime Achievement Award to Late Chief Raymond Dokpesi, AIT, RayPower FM, and all Kennis Music lovers who believed in our dream, supported our artistes, and stood by African music when it mattered most,” they said.

The award recipients acknowledged the pivotal role played by the late Media magnate, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and DAAR Communications Plc in providing platforms that amplified African voices, nurtured creative talent, and promoted indigenous content at a time when local music struggled for mainstream recognition.

In addition, Keke and D1 called on the Nigerian Government to formally recognise pioneers of the entertainment industry with National Honours, noting that such recognition would encourage younger generations and validate the cultural and economic value of the creative sector.

“AFRIMA has done well. Perhaps after this, the next step will be an MFR (Member of the Federal Republic). Since the alphabet is already in the name AFRIMA, we believe we are gradually closing in on a National Honour,” they said, drawing applause and laughter from the audience.

Founded in the 1990s, Kennis Music emerged as a trailblazing record label that produced and promoted some of Nigeria’s most influential music acts, helping to lay the foundation for today’s globally celebrated Afrobeats movement.

The AFRIMA Lifetime Achievement Award was widely celebrated by music fans, lovers of African music across the globe, and notable figures within Nigeria’s entertainment industry, who praised the duo for their enduring legacy, vision, and impact on African culture.

Keke and D1 also expressed appreciation to AFRIMA for recognising industry builders whose behind-the-scenes efforts continue to inspire new generations of creatives, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders across the continent.