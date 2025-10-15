The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted smuggled goods with a duty paid value of over ₦112 million across Adamawa and Taraba States, in a major breakthrough against illegal trade and economic sabotage. Addressing journalists in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the Area Comptroller of the Adama...

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted smuggled goods with a duty paid value of over ₦112 million across Adamawa and Taraba States, in a major breakthrough against illegal trade and economic sabotage.

Addressing journalists in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the Area Comptroller of the Adamawa/Taraba Command, Comptroller Garba Bashir, said the seizures were made possible through intensive and intelligence-driven patrols as part of the Command’s renewed anti-smuggling operations along Nigeria’s borders.

Comptroller Bashir disclosed that the seized items include 91 cartons of expired Tramadol capsules, intercepted by the Command’s enforcement unit in Mubi during a coordinated operation.

The controller reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to protecting the nation’s borders, public health, and economy, vowing to ensure that unpatriotic smugglers and economic saboteurs face the full weight of the law.

He also reiterated that the Command remains resolute in supporting the Federal Government’s drive to secure Nigeria’s economic frontiers and safeguard citizens from the dangers posed by smuggling and substandard products.

TVC the operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service attached to the Seme Area Command during its anti-smuggling operations have intercepted expired flours and illegal substances, reportedly valued at N1.9 billion, at the Seme border.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on the official X handle of the agency on Sunday.

According to the statement, the NCS intensified anti-smuggling operations led to the successful seizures of the contrabands, including expired flour, narcotics, and other prohibited items.