The operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service attached to the Seme Area Command during its anti-smuggling operations have intercepted expired flours and illegal substances, reportedly valued at N1.9 billion, at the Seme border.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on the official X handle of the agency on Sunday.

According to the statement, the NCS intensified anti-smuggling operations led to the successful seizures of the contrabands, including expired flour, narcotics, and other prohibited items.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, disclosed this during his maiden media briefing held on Thursday, 9 October 2025, at the COWA Complex, Seme Border.

He said the seizures were made through a series of coordinated operations and intelligence-driven enforcement efforts in line with the zero-tolerance stance of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

“Smuggling is an economic sabotage that robs the nation of vital revenue and endangers public welfare. Our position is clear, any resource diverted into smuggling is a colossal waste; it should be channelled into legitimate trade that creates jobs and supports the economy,” Comptroller Adenuga stated.

According to the CAC, one of the most alarming interceptions involved five trucks loaded with 10,000 bags of expired flour originating from Egypt, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦1.21 billion.

He noted that the operation was carried out jointly with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“The health risks associated with consuming such expired products could have led to severe infections, food poisoning and long-term complications. Beyond public health, such unwholesome goods undermine local industries and erode consumer trust,” Adenuga expressed.

Other seizures included 1,104 parcels of Cannabis Sativa; 120 packs of Tramadol 120mg; 2,043 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each); 150 bales of second-hand clothing; 169 bottles of cough syrup with codeine; and five used vehicles.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the drug seizures.

The CAC attributed the Command’s success to credible intelligence and strong synergy with other law enforcement agencies operating along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor.

Highlighting the command’s performance, Adenuga disclosed that ₦1,500,029,233.88 was generated in September 2025, compared to ₦531,462,332.45 collected in August 2025, representing an exceptional increase of more than 182%.

In support of the Federal Government’s diversification agenda, the Area Controller revealed that the command facilitated the export of 53,989.46 metric tonnes of goods with a Free on Board (FOB) value of ₦7.97 billion during the period under review. The seized drugs and suspects were later handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Seme Command, for further investigation and prosecution.