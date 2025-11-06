The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Area Command, hosted officials from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on a courtesy visit aimed at reinforcing collaboration to protect public health and enhance national security. The NAFDAC delegation, led by Zonal...

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Area Command, hosted officials from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on a courtesy visit aimed at reinforcing collaboration to protect public health and enhance national security.

The NAFDAC delegation, led by Zonal Coordinator for the South-West Zone, Dr. (Pharm.) Isaac Kolawole, was received by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Gambo Iyere Aliyu, at the Command’s Operational Headquarters in Ibadan.

During the visit, Dr. Kolawole thanked the Customs leadership for their warm reception and commended the Service for its critical role in safeguarding citizens from counterfeit pharmaceuticals, unsafe food products, and other harmful goods.

He highlighted NAFDAC’s ongoing automation initiative, introducing a digital platform known as the “Green Book,” which facilitates the detection of registered and unregistered pharmaceutical products, enhances traceability, and improves regulatory transparency.

Dr. Kolawole described the visit as a strategic effort to deepen inter-agency cooperation and protect Nigerians’ health and safety.

In response, Comptroller Aliyu praised NAFDAC’s work in combating fake drugs and ensuring the quality of consumables in the country.

He emphasised the link between the circulation of illicit drugs and broader security challenges, including banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities, warning that those involved in importing or rebranding expired or substandard products act as economic saboteurs.

Comptroller Aliyu reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to partnering with NAFDAC and other agencies to secure Nigeria’s borders, safeguard public health, and support national economic growth