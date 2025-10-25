The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Command, has intercepted two shipments of vehicles concealing illegal drugs valued at more than ₦5.3 billion. Comptroller Frank Onyeka, the Customs Area Controller, confirmed the seizures in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, describing the ope...

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Command, has intercepted two shipments of vehicles concealing illegal drugs valued at more than ₦5.3 billion.

Comptroller Frank Onyeka, the Customs Area Controller, confirmed the seizures in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, describing the operation as a demonstration of the command’s commitment to intelligence-driven border security and trade compliance.

According to Onyeka, the first container, numbered HLXU8500072, arrived from Montreal, Canada, and was intercepted on September 4 following actionable intelligence.

A thorough inspection revealed 156 packets of Colorado Indica weighing 78 kilograms and 1.2 kilograms of Hashish Oil hidden inside four imported vehicles.

The second container, FANU312876/9, was seized on October 24 after the command received credible intelligence.

Inside, officials discovered 2,081 packages of Cannabis Indica weighing 1,093 kilograms, alongside eight packages of Crystal Methamphetamine weighing eight kilograms, all concealed within four vehicles.

Customs valuation reports estimate the total worth of the seized narcotics at ₦5.304 billion. The drugs have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

Onyeka commended the NDLEA, the Navy, the Police, and other agencies for their cooperation, emphasizing that the command would continue to enforce Nigeria’s trade laws rigorously.

READ ALSO: Customs Launches Digital Platform to Curb Vehicle Smuggling

He urged importers and exporters to adhere strictly to customs regulations and maintain accurate documentation.

He also thanked the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for his support and acknowledged the media’s role in public awareness.

Receiving the contraband, NDLEA Tin Can Strategic Command Narcotics Commander Daniel Onyishi lauded the Customs Service for its vigilance and professionalism.

Onyishi noted that the operation highlighted the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration in combating drug trafficking and assured that the NDLEA would thoroughly investigate the case and ensure proper legal disposal of the substances.