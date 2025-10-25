The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled a new digital verification platform aimed at tackling vehicle smuggling, improving transparency, and strengthening accountability in the automobile importation process. The system, called the Customs Verification Management System (CVMS), was officially...

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled a new digital verification platform aimed at tackling vehicle smuggling, improving transparency, and strengthening accountability in the automobile importation process.

The system, called the Customs Verification Management System (CVMS), was officially launched on Monday at the NCS Headquarters in Abuja by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

Speaking at the event, CGC Adeniyi described the initiative as a milestone in the Service’s ongoing modernization drive, noting that it closes long-standing loopholes in vehicle clearance procedures.

“For years, verification of imported vehicles relied on fragmented and outdated methods that left room for misinformation, fraud, and revenue leakages. The launch of this system is another score on the board for our bold transformation agenda,” Adeniyi said.

Developed in collaboration with the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) and local technical experts, the CVMS provides a secure and transparent verification process accessible to all Nigerians.

According to Adeniyi, the platform will help curb the circulation of smuggled or improperly cleared vehicles while increasing government revenue.

“This new solution empowers the public and strengthens the integrity of our Service by promoting transparency, accountability, and trust,” he said.

“Anyone who invests millions of naira in a vehicle would not hesitate to pay N15,000 to verify its authenticity and ensure their investment is protected.”

Payments for verification can be made using any valid card issued in Nigeria or abroad, with results generated instantly.

The platform also creates a centralized database where vehicle details can be traced, verified, and confirmed within minutes, improving operational efficiency and enhancing inter-agency coordination.

CGC Adeniyi explained that the CVMS is part of the broader digital reform strategy of the NCS, which aims to simplify clearance procedures, promote data-driven operations, and increase transparency in revenue collection.

“In essence, this system brings openness to an area that was previously shrouded in uncertainty and manipulation. Across all our operations, we are deploying innovative, technology-driven solutions to simplify processes and boost transparency,” he emphasised.

Representing the TMP, Managing Director Dr. Jummai Umar-Ajijola commended Adeniyi for his leadership and commitment to modernization, noting that the CVMS represents a major step in leveraging technology to enhance revenue generation, efficiency, and stakeholder confidence.

“The TMP will continue to support the Service in achieving its vision for modernization and ICT-driven advancement,” she said.

The initiative also received endorsement from the National President of the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Ajibola Adedoyin, who assured that members would adopt the system after assessing its benefits.

“I can assure you that once the benefits are clear, the first people to adopt this initiative, 90 per cent of them, will be our members,” Adedoyin stated.

The CVMS introduces a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)-based verification process, allowing individuals, importers, and car dealers to confirm the authenticity, origin, and duty payment status of vehicles in real-time.

The launch marks another significant step in the NCS’s transformation agenda, reinforcing its commitment to accountability, innovation, and public trust in Nigeria’s trade and transport ecosystem.