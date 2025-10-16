A kidnapping plot targeting a Customs officer, his wife, and a third individual was thwarted by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during a fierce gun battle in Lafia, Nasarawa State. The confrontation, which occurred in the Bukan-Ari area along Kurikyo Road, ended wi...

A kidnapping plot targeting a Customs officer, his wife, and a third individual was thwarted by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during a fierce gun battle in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The confrontation, which occurred in the Bukan-Ari area along Kurikyo Road, ended with two suspects dead, two others arrested, and several weapons recovered.

The operation was carried out by the Special Intelligence Squad (SIS) under the directive of the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR.

It was launched in response to a surge in kidnapping cases reported within Lafia and surrounding areas.

Speaking from the Corps’ headquarters in Abuja, the head of the squad, Commandant AS Dandaura JP, revealed that the team relied on precise intelligence and surveillance tools to track the suspects.

According to him, the five-hour-long mission successfully disrupted the gang’s attempt to abduct their intended victims.

“The kidnappers were taken by surprise and couldn’t match the firepower of our operatives,” said Dandaura.

“Two of them were neutralized in the exchange, while two others were captured alive. One suspect managed to escape with gunshot wounds, fleeing with an AK-47 rifle.”

The arrested individuals were identified as 23-year-old Hassan Ibrahim from Azare Local Government Area in Bauchi State, and 30-year-old Ibrahim Hudu.

The two slain suspects, known only as Mata (a driver) and Yahaya Abubakar, were killed during the shootout.

Recovered items at the scene included an AK-47 rifle, a loaded magazine containing 40 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five mobile phones, two knives, N7,500 in cash, and materials believed to be charms.

Dandaura confirmed that the suspects in custody have confessed to involvement in previous kidnapping operations, and investigations are ongoing to track down the escaped gang member and other accomplices.

The NSCDC Commandant General reiterated the agency’s dedication to protecting lives and property and called on citizens to report suspicious activities promptly.

“Timely intelligence is critical to our success. We encourage communities to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies,” he said.