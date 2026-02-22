Operatives of Operation Whirlwind, a specialised unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), have intercepted three fuel tankers conveying 154,000 litres of diverted Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along the Badagry-Seme corridor. In a Sunday statement posted on the agency’s official X handle, the N...

Operatives of Operation Whirlwind, a specialised unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), have intercepted three fuel tankers conveying 154,000 litres of diverted Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along the Badagry-Seme corridor.

In a Sunday statement posted on the agency’s official X handle, the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Deputy Comptroller Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this on Friday, during a handover and public auction at the Customs Training College, Ikeja.

Aliyu attributed the seizures to sustained intelligence-led operations across the Owode Apa, Seme and Badagry axis.

He said the tankers were laden with 60,000 litres, 49,000 litres and 45,000 litres respectively, in contravention of established Standard Operating Procedures.

“Their interception was not accidental; it was the outcome of intelligence-driven operations, vigilance, and the uncompromising resolve of Operation Whirlwind to safeguard Nigeria’s economic and energy security,” he said.

Aliyu added that within nine weeks, operatives intensified surveillance across critical border communities, leading to the seizure of 1,630 jerry-cans of PMS of 25 litres each, totalling 40,750 litres with a Duty Paid Value of ₦40.75 million.

According to him, the transportation and movement of petroleum products are governed by strict regulatory frameworks designed to prevent diversion, smuggling, hoarding and economic sabotage.

“The border corridors of Owode Apa, Seme, and Badagry remain sensitive economic arteries. These routes have historically been exploited for illegal cross-border petroleum movements. However, let it be clearly stated that under our watch, there will be no haven for economic saboteurs,” he warned.

In line with inter-agency collaboration, the intercepted tankers were handed over to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority for regulatory action.

The Authority’s representative, Grace Dauda, expressed satisfaction with the synergy between the Service and other agencies, reiterating its mandate to ensure petroleum products meant for domestic consumption are not diverted outside the country.

To reinforce accountability, the seized PMS contained in the jerry-cans was auctioned to the public in accordance with extant regulations, underscoring the Service’s commitment to transparency and proper asset disposal.