The seizure, made at about 9pm on Friday, 5 July 2025, was announced at a press briefing on Thursday, 10 July, by Assistant Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR.

Maiwada stated that the interception was carried out through coordinated surveillance by the Customs Intelligence Unit and the Special Wildlife Office, highlighting the persistent attempts by trafficking networks to exploit Nigeria’s trade corridors.

He noted that this seizure was part of a wider pattern. “Over the past year, we’ve disrupted multiple illicit wildlife trafficking operations across the country,” he said.

Among the notable operations cited:

December 2024 (Kano): Recovery of six African grey parrots and arrest of a suspect.

May 2025 (Lagos Airport): Interception of two live pangolins, five mona monkeys, a baby baboon, and another African grey parrot.

Cross River State: Arrest of a suspect in Ikom linked to 213 parrot heads, six eagle heads, 128 hornbill heads, and other exotic species.

January 2025 (Oyo): Rescued tortoises handed over to the National Park Service.

Calabar: Seizure of 119.4kg of pangolin scales in a container.

Adamawa State: Rescue of 120 African grey parrots and arrest of one suspect in Fufore.

Maiwada revealed that the Service had also confiscated several taxidermy specimens, including life-sized lions, zebra hides, gorilla parts, and pangolin scales, indicating the growing scale and profitability of the illegal trade.

He emphasised the broader security implications of wildlife crime, saying: “Wildlife trafficking is increasingly linked to other forms of organised crime, including money laundering, arms smuggling and illicit financial flows.”

To address this, he said the NCS is investing in advanced capacity-building, digital surveillance, species identification and cross-border enforcement, under the leadership of the CGC.

The Service, he said, remains committed to enforcing the NCS Act 2023 and honouring Nigeria’s obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The public, particularly in border communities and logistics hubs, was urged to report suspicious movements involving wildlife products.

Speaking also at the briefing, Assistant Comptroller Anuhu Samaila Mani, Head of the Customs Special Wildlife Office, disclosed that between December 2024 and June 2025, the unit rescued over 229 animals, intercepted over 6,000kg of pangolin scales, seized 37 taxidermy specimens, and recovered 10,603 donkey genitals.

He confirmed that ten suspects were arrested, one has been convicted, and nine cases are currently ongoing in court.

Mani stressed that the Service’s achievements underscore its determination to protect endangered species, preserve Nigeria’s biodiversity, and uphold international obligations under CITES.

The intercepted items, once fully documented, will be handed over to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) for further action.